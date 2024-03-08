Kanye West Shares An Update On 'Vultures 2' Amid Questions About His Album

“We in the Lab," Ye replied.



The album's delay shouldn't come as much of a shock to day-one Yeezy fans. Following months of setbacks, Ye and Ty finally confirmed the release schedule for their VULTURES trilogy back in January. In a jaw-dropping trailer, the duo announced the first volume would arrive on February 9. However, the album dropped the following day, which just so happened to be the 20th anniversary of Ye's debut album The College Dropout.



VULTURES VOL. 2 was set for March 8, but but fans got suspicious about its arrival after no promo was done in the days leading up to its release date. It's possible that the album could arrive a day or so later like before. The third volume is expected to drop on April 5.



Ye and Ty$'s second installment of VULTURES was supposed to arrive ahead of their headlining performance to kickoff Rolling Loud California next weekend. The ¥$ duo will hit the stage for their own solo show ahead of the festival in celebration of Rolling Loud's 10th anniversary.