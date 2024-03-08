Shawn Mendes 'Working On A New Album' Nearly 2 Years After Canceling Tour

Shawn Mendes is officially working on new music and returning to the stage nearly two years after canceling his world tour to take a break and focus on his mental health.

The "Treat You Better" singer made the announcement on his Instagram on Thursday (March 7), alongside a black-and-white shirtless photo of himself strumming an acoustic guitar, that he will headline the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil on September 22, 2024. In the caption, he expressed how excited he is to once again perform live for his fans.

"It's been a really long time since i last played live and I'm so excited to share that I'll be headlining Rock In Rio on Sept 22nd," he wrote. "I've missed being on stage and seeing you all in person so much."

However, Mendes' return to performing live is not the only big news he had to share. He also has new music on the way, revealing in the caption that he has been hard at work on a new album and is excited to play the new songs for fans.

"I've also been working on a new album and i can't wait to play these new songs live for you," he said. "See you there. eu te amo!!!!"