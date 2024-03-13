Lenny Kravitz's Daughter Zoë Hilariously Roasts His Love Of Netted Shirts

Lenny Kravitz received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday (March 12), and his daughter Zoë Kravitz was in attendance to give a heartfelt—and hilarious—speech that included a mention of her dad's affinity for netted shirts.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time, and I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life," she began the speech (transcribed by People). “Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways, we’ve grown up together. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen you change in the most beautiful ways, I’ve seen the ways you’ve stayed the same in the most important ways. I’ve seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art."

After giving her father much-deserved praise, Zoë's speech became more light-hearted. “But mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts," she quipped. “According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt. And, sure, it used to embarrass me when you’d pick me up from school as a kid. But I’ve gotta say, at this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off."

The actor then let out the biggest zinger of the roast: "Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one.”

After the roast, Zoë went back to praising her rockstar dad. “My whole life, people have always asked me, ‘What’s it like to have a cool dad?’ And the answer is: awesome. It’s awesome,” she said. “But not for the reasons some might think. What’s cool about you is not what people think is cool about you. Your radness doesn’t come from your shades or leather pants or netted shirts, it comes from your true love of life. Everything you do is an expression of that love.”

"You absolutely devour life. You eat up every crumb and lick the plate. Life is your art, and that is why your music is so inspiring and important. You make people feel alive. You remind people of the only thing that matters: love," she added.

After the ceremony, Lenny spoke to People about the honor of receiving a star on the Walk of Fame. "I never thought about it. Like I said, when I was a kid, I was walking up and down these streets but I was pretty much always thinking about where I was going to sleep that night," he said. "To have it now just feels so surreal and I'm really grateful."