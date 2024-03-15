Rap Rising: Gunna, Sexyy Red, Tierra Whack & More Drop Impressive New Music
By Tony M. Centeno
March 15, 2024
Gunna is back with his brand-new collaboration with Offset.
On Friday, March 15, Wunna dropped his latest single "Prada Dem" featuring Offset, and it's the latest addition to iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist. On the song produced by Aviator Keyyz, EVRGRN & FritzOnDaTrack, the Atlanta rapper boasts about his luxurious trips to Abu Dhabi and once again clarifies that he's no rat. Offset chimes in on the second half of the record. The Migos rapper also joins him in the official music video. Directed by Leff, both artists hit up a Prada store in New York City and pose for some flicks during a photoshoot.
Sexyy Red also returns with her new single today. The St. Louis native dropped off her song "Get It Sexyy." The Tay Keith-produced joint has Big Sexyy bragging about her luscious assets and Louie bags full of cash. It's her first solo track of 2024 following her epic feature run with the likes of Drake, Kevin Gates, NLE Choppa and more.
There are plenty more fresh hits that have enticed fans on New Music Friday. Cardi B, Flo Milli, Chief Keef and Mike WiLL MAde-It have all dropped new music today. Check out the these songs on the Rap Rising playlist and scroll below to press play on more fresh tunes from other Hip-Hop artists.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Tierra Whack, World Wide Whack (Album)
BossMan Dlow, Mr. Beat The Road (Album)
Jay Critch, Humble Giant (Mixtape)
ALL BUT 6, Pouya & Fat Nick, ALL BUT 6 VOL. 2 (Album)
Bktharula, LVL5 P2 (Album)
Speaker Knockerz, The Goat (Album)
BLP Kosher, "Skidoo"
Slum Village, Eric Robertson & Elijah Fox, "Factor"
Ski Mask The Slump God, "Shibuya"
Rapsody, "Stand Tall"
Trippie Redd, "LWRW"
Babyface Ray, "Understand"
Sexyy Red, "Get It Sexyy"