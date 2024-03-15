Rap Rising: Gunna, Sexyy Red, Tierra Whack & More Drop Impressive New Music

Sexyy Red also returns with her new single today. The St. Louis native dropped off her song "Get It Sexyy." The Tay Keith-produced joint has Big Sexyy bragging about her luscious assets and Louie bags full of cash. It's her first solo track of 2024 following her epic feature run with the likes of Drake, Kevin Gates, NLE Choppa and more.



There are plenty more fresh hits that have enticed fans on New Music Friday. Cardi B, Flo Milli, Chief Keef and Mike WiLL MAde-It have all dropped new music today. Check out the these songs on the Rap Rising playlist and scroll below to press play on more fresh tunes from other Hip-Hop artists.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

