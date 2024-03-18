Photo Shows Bill Belichick Spotted On Apparent Date

Six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick was reportedly spotted on a date with a mystery woman recently, a tipster told the Instagram gossip page DeuxMoi (h/t Page Six).

The source told DeuxMoi that the former New England Patriots coach was "with [an] unnamed brunette at Contessa in Boston" during what was described as "clearly a date" based on Belichick's "smile and her shoes" shown in an apparent photo of the coach.

Belichick, 71, and his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday, 61, a former television presenter, were reported to have split in September. The six-time Super Bowl champion was previously married to his ex-wife, Debby, with whom he shares three children, from 1977 to 2006.

Belichick was let go by the Patriots after 24 seasons in January and had multiple interviews with the Atlanta Falcons prior to the team's decision to hire Raheem Morris as its new head coach.

Belichick ranks first third in NFL history with 301 wins, having won 36 games during his first head coaching tenure with the Cleveland Browns from 1991-95. The Patriots have, however, struggled in recent years, making only one postseason appearance since the departure of longtime franchise quarterback Tom Brady in 2020.

New England had previously won the AFC East during all but two seasons during Brady's 20-year tenure, which included the 2008 season in which he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1.

Belichick is one of seven NFL head coaches to have spent more than 20 years with one franchise following George Halas (40) of the Chicago Bears, Curly Lambeau (29) of the Green Bay Packers, Tom Landry (29) of the Dallas Cowboys, Don Shula (26) of the Miami Dolphins, Steven Owen (24) of the New York Giants and Chuck Noll of the Pittsburgh Steelers, all of whom have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.