Usher Makes 'Surprising Confession' About His Post-Super Bowl Wedding

Usher revealed surprising new information about his post-Super Bowl LVIII halftime show wedding with wife Jennifer Goicoechea at this year's NAACP Image Awards. The pair were married by "Elvis" in Las Vegas just after the big game on February 11th in what Usher described as an "incredible moment" with his bride. The "My Boo" hitmaker spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, revealing that his family had no idea of the pair's plan to marry after the show.

"It was an incredible moment that we felt was great for us. It was a button at the end of an incredible Las Vegas run. My mother was there, her mother was there, the kids were there, our immediate family was there. Matter of fact, everybody was surprised. I'm like, 'No, no, no, we're having a wedding right now. We're gonna go have Elvis officiate us.'"

Usher took the stage at the 55th annual NAACP Image Awards to accept both the President's Award, and the Entertainer of the Year award. He spoke highly of the women in his life during his speech, and also took time to dote on his children.

"I'm thankful for the support that my mother gave me for my dreams. I'm so overwhelmed with appreciation for my entire family, without them I wouldn't be able to do this. They say standing behind or beside or with every strong man is a stronger woman and for that I thank my mother and I thank my beautiful wife, Jennifer, for holding it down. My kids, I love you guys so so much. I hope that I'm an example. I'm a dad who's just trying to get it right every day."