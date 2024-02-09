Usher Releases His New Album 'Coming Home' With Latto, The-Dream & More

Usher Raymond's album also holds brand-new collaborations with Latto, Burna Boy and The-Dream. He teams up with the international Afrobeats star for the title track, and recruits Terius Nash for his anti-love jam "Cold-Blooded." Meanwhile, the "Big Energy" rapper helps bring Usher's ideal "A-Town Girl" to life in a lively banger that samples Billy Joel's 1983 hit "Uptown Girl."



Coming Home is Usher's first album in eight years. He announced the plans to drop his follow-up to his 2016 solo album Hard II Love last year. The 45-year-old artist confirmed his next LP was in the works when he released his single "GLU,". He closed out the summer with "Good Good" with 21 and the Clear singer in August, and released a handful of impactful collaborations including J Balvin's "Dientes" with DJ Khaled and 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne's "Transparency." He also teamed up with Jung Kook for "Standing Next To You" and H.E.R. for "Risk It All." The latter track first appeared on the soundtrack for the film The Color Purple.



Fans will be able to see Usher perform all his new songs and more during his upcoming fall tour. His "Past Present Future Tour" begins nearly 30 years to the day his self-titled debut album dropped. The show kicks off in August at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. and will wrap up at the United Center in Chicago by the end of October.



Listen to Usher's new album Coming Home on iHeartRadio now and watch some of his music videos from the album below.