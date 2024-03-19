Sophie Turner Asks Judge To 'Reactivate' Divorce From Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has reportedly asked a judge to "reactivate" her divorce case from ex Joe Jonas after failing to come to a settlement.

According to court documents filed in Miami and obtained by Page Six, the Game of Thrones alum filed paperwork to return to their divorce proceedings after failed attempts to settle child custody and property, with the filings stating "that the abatement has come to an end and this case is to be re-activated."

A rep from the Jonas Brothers musician told the outlet that the filing a "legal formality" and that the former couple are continuing to "negotiate an amicable resolution."

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September 2023 after four years of marriage and welcoming two daughters together: 3-year-old Willa and 21-month-old Delphine. Following legal back-and-forth regarding custody of their children, the pair reportedly came up with an "amicable" temporary custody resolution in October that would see their daughters split time with both parents.

Since their split, Turner has reportedly sparked a new romance with rumored boyfriend Peregrine "Perry" Pearson, even sharing some photos of him on Instagram from a ski trip in January. The pair had previously been photographed kissing and showing PDA as far back as October.

Jonas has also seemingly found a new love match in model Stormi Bree, with the reported romance between the two heating up as the pair were recently spotted kissing during an outing in Australia with the musician's brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.