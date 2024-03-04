Joe Jonas & Stormi Bree Spotted Kissing On Australian Outing

The reported romance between Joe Jonas and his rumored girlfriend Stormi Bree is seemingly heating up after the pair were spotted getting close during a recent Australian outing.

The pair were seen sharing a kiss and holding hands while at Bondi Bowling Club in Sydney on Sunday (March 3) while Jonas and his fellow Jonas Brothers, Nick and Kevin, were at the venue enjoying another game of lawn bowling, per People. Jonas looked casual in a tie-dye patterned shirt and white shorts while the model wore a black summer dress and knee-high black boots.

While neither Jonas nor Bree have publicly commented on their relationship, this isn't the first time the pair has sparked further speculation of their reported romance. Last week, they each separately shared videos of a scenic boat ride through Sydney Harbor; however, neither was featured in the other's clips as the boat sailed along the smooth waters.

Jonas and Bree first sparked romance rumors earlier this year when they were seen together at an airpot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, followed by a dinner date in Aspen, Colorado.

Jonas filed for divorce from ex-wife Sophie Turner in September after four years of marriage and welcoming two daughters together: 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine. The Game of Thrones alum has reportedly also moved on to a new relationship with Peregrine Pearson.