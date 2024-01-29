Sophie Turner Shares First Post With Rumored BF Peregrine Pearson

The photos follow a report that claimed Sophie and Perry have grown closer in the past few weeks. An insider told Us Weekly, that although “things are still fairly new,” the actress is “really happy with how things are moving along.”

The new relationship comes over four months after Turner and Joe Jonas announced they were getting a divorce after four years of marriage. On September 6th, Joe and Sophie shared a statement on their Instagram accounts confirming their divorce. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the joint statement read. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Jonas is reportedly dating model Stormi Bree.