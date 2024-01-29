Sophie Turner Shares First Post With Rumored BF Peregrine Pearson
By Rebekah Gonzalez
Sophie Turner's rumored new boyfriend Peregrine "Perry" Pearson has made it to her Instagram grid. On Monday, January 29th, the Game of Thrones star took to her official account to share some snaps from a recent ski trip that featured Perry months after the two were seen kissing and holding hands on the streets of London in December.
That wasn't the first time they've been spotted showing PDA. TMZ previously obtained photos of Sophie and Perry kissing each other in Paris in October but it was unclear if they were in a relationship at the time. The new photos are pretty lowkey thanks to their ski gear but Turner did make sure to tag his private account in them.
The photos follow a report that claimed Sophie and Perry have grown closer in the past few weeks. An insider told Us Weekly, that although “things are still fairly new,” the actress is “really happy with how things are moving along.”
The new relationship comes over four months after Turner and Joe Jonas announced they were getting a divorce after four years of marriage. On September 6th, Joe and Sophie shared a statement on their Instagram accounts confirming their divorce. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the joint statement read. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."