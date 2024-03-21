Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly 'Living Separately' Amid Rumors Of Split

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly "living separately" amid speculation that their engagement is over.

According to Us Weekly, an insider claims the Jennifer's Body star and Mainstream Sellout artist are living apart as they work on their "rocky" romance, with Fox reportedly living in Malibu while the "Bloody Valentine" musician, who recently seemingly changed his name to just mgk, is still at their Encino mansion. The couple have been dating since 2020 and got engaged in 2022 but sparked breakup rumors in February 2023 after Fox deleted photos of the pair and shared cryptic songs lyrics about "dishonesty," per Page Six.

"The did this arrangement to give each other some space while still being together," the insider said. "[They] are at a low moment right now. It changes everyday."

Fox, who reportedly "has a hard time trusting" mgk, is said to have asked friends to "set her up" with other people, but the insider said "friends around them don't see them completely ending the relationship as they truly change their minds every day."

Another source, however, told Us Weekly that Fox and mgk "can't stop fighting with each other" and that they "have a very toxic relationship [where] their love literally makes them sick."

The news comes after the Transformers actress appeared on Tuesday's (March 20) episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast where she avoided definitively stating whether she and mgk are still together. She did, however, reveal that they had, at least at one point, called off their engagement though it's unclear if that is still the case.

"What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul,' and there will always be a tether to him no matter what," Fox said, adding, "I can't say what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."

Elsewhere in the podcast interview, the New Girl actress also shared her thoughts on mgk's new extensive blackout tattoo that covers a majority of his torso and arms.