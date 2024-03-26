Lady Gaga 'Working As Fast As I Can' On New Album
By Sarah Tate
March 26, 2024
Lady Gaga is hard at work on her new album, but for many fans, it couldn't get here fast enough. The Born This Way singer knows her Little Monsters well, however, and has shared an update on how LG7 is coming along.
In a livestream chat with beauty influencer NikkieTutorials celebrating the launch of Gaga's makeup brand Haus Labs in Europe, the A Star Is Born actress addressed fans' desire for her upcoming album, dubbed LG7 online, revealing that she has been feeling very inspired and excited to share new music with the world.
"I'm working as fast as I can," she said. "I will say that I'm feeling deeply inspired right now and I'm so excited for everything that I have to show all the fans. I'm deeply grateful for everybody's excitement in my creativity..."
The "Rain On Me" singer sent fans into a frenzy in January when she shared photos of her back in the studio seemingly working on what many hoped was a follow-up album to 2020's dance album Chromatica.
Of course, Gaga hasn't only been working on new music; she has also been busy filming for Joker: Folie à Deux, where she will star as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character in the sequel to 2019's Joker.
Joker: Folie à Deux is set to hit theaters October 4.