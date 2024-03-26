Lady Gaga 'Working As Fast As I Can' On New Album

Lady Gaga is hard at work on her new album, but for many fans, it couldn't get here fast enough. The Born This Way singer knows her Little Monsters well, however, and has shared an update on how LG7 is coming along.

In a livestream chat with beauty influencer NikkieTutorials celebrating the launch of Gaga's makeup brand Haus Labs in Europe, the A Star Is Born actress addressed fans' desire for her upcoming album, dubbed LG7 online, revealing that she has been feeling very inspired and excited to share new music with the world.

"I'm working as fast as I can," she said. "I will say that I'm feeling deeply inspired right now and I'm so excited for everything that I have to show all the fans. I'm deeply grateful for everybody's excitement in my creativity..."