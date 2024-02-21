Here's How Much Lady Gaga Is Getting Paid To Play Harley Quinn In 'Joker 2'

Lady Gaga is getting ready to take on the role of Harley Quinn in the highly anticipated Joker sequel titled Joker: Folie à Deux. In October, the pop icon will star opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in the Todd Phillips-directed musical sequel.

According to Variety, Gaga is getting a pretty penny for her work in the film. A new report claims that the singer/actress will be taking home about $12 million to play Quinn while Phoenix is getting paid $20 million to reprise his role as the iconic Batman villain. Just last week, Phillips celebrated Valentine's Day with fans by sharing new photos of Gaga and Joaquin in character.

Gaga celebrated wrapping the film on Instagram in April, sharing an iconic close-up photo. "That’s a wrap ❤️‍🔥 🎬🃏 X, Harleen," she wrote. Months after wrapping, Gaga has been sharing photos from the studio, with fans hoping a new album announcement will happen sometime soon.

Actress Margot Robbie first portrayed Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and shared that she's excited to see Lady Gaga interpret the role. "It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it," she said in a 2022 interview.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to hit theaters on October 4th and fans are eagerly awaiting the first trailer. The film will center on the infamous romance between the Clown Prince of Crime and Harley Quinn, a psychiatrist in Arkham Asylum who ends up falling in love with the Joker.