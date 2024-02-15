Lady Gaga Stuns In New 'Joker 2' Photos With Joaquin Phoenix

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 15, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

New photos of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn have been released and fans are eating them up! This week, the director of the highly anticipated Joker sequel Joker: Folie à Deux, Todd Phillips revealed three new production stills of Gaga and her costar Joaquin Phoenix.

The new photos show Gaga's Harley Quinn next to the Joker in his full makeup, as well as one where he's still behind bars and one striking photo of the two of them dancing on a rooftop.

Gaga celebrated wrapping the film on Instagram in April, sharing an iconic close-up photo. "That’s a wrap ❤️‍🔥 🎬🃏 X, Harleen," she wrote. Months after wrapping, Gaga has been sharing photos from the studio, with fans hoping a new album announcement will happen sometime this year.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to hit theaters on October 4th and fans are eagerly awaiting the first trailer. The film will center on the infamous romance between the Clown Prince of Crime and Harley Quinn, a psychiatrist in Arkham Asylum who ends up falling in love with the Joker.

Actress Margot Robbie first portrayed Quinn in Suicide Squad and shared that she's excited to see Lady Gaga interpret the role. "It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it," she said in a 2022 interview.

