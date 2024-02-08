Lady Gaga Responds To Fans Asking About Her New Album

Lady Gaga has responded to fans asking where her new album, dubbed by fans on social media as LG7, is. This week, the pop star interacted with fans in the comments section of a recent TikTok she posted for her makeup brand Haus Labs. "Where is LG7?" one fan commented and Gaga hilariously responded, "In a vault guarded by 👹."



The comment comes shortly after Gaga confirmed that she had returned to the studio. In early January, the pop star shared two photos on Instagram showing her in a small studio with headphones on, standing in front of a mic. The second photo shows more of the room including a guitar and tambourine on the couch. Gaga kept the caption sweet and simple with a black heart and music notes emojis.

That was the second time Gaga has shared photos of herself in the studio with the same caption so she's clearly teasing fans. The first studio photos arrived in November and fans were convinced Gaga had started working on her next studio album, dubbed "LG7" online.

Her next album will be the follow-up to the dance album Chromatica which dropped amid the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020. The album spawned hits like her collaboration with Grande, "Rain On Me" and "Stupid Love." Aside from pending new music, fans also have the highly-anticipated Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux to look forward to. The singer/actress will portray Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix returning as the Joker. The film is set to release in October 2024.