Lady Gaga Teases Fans With New Photos From The Studio

Lady Gaga is working on new music! The pop star confirmed she's back in the studio with two new photos on Instagram showing her in a small studio with headphones on, standing in front of a mic. The second photo shows more of the room including a guitar and tambourine on the couch. Gaga kept the caption sweet and simple with a black heart and music notes emojis.

Fans took to the comments section to express their excitement at the prospect of new music from Lady Gaga. "ARIANA , GAGA , AND THE WEEKND IN THE SAME YEAR?!? IM DYING," one fan wrote, referring to Gaga's "Rain On Me" collaborator Ariana Grande. Others had some demands for Gaga. "Leave Joanne at home. I need ARTPOP 2 🥹🥳"