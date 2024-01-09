Lady Gaga Teases Fans With New Photos From The Studio
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 9, 2024
Lady Gaga is working on new music! The pop star confirmed she's back in the studio with two new photos on Instagram showing her in a small studio with headphones on, standing in front of a mic. The second photo shows more of the room including a guitar and tambourine on the couch. Gaga kept the caption sweet and simple with a black heart and music notes emojis.
Fans took to the comments section to express their excitement at the prospect of new music from Lady Gaga. "ARIANA , GAGA , AND THE WEEKND IN THE SAME YEAR?!? IM DYING," one fan wrote, referring to Gaga's "Rain On Me" collaborator Ariana Grande. Others had some demands for Gaga. "Leave Joanne at home. I need ARTPOP 2 🥹🥳"
This is the second time Gaga has shared photos of herself in the studio with the same caption so she's clearly teasing fans. The first studio photos arrived in November and fans were convinced Gaga had started working on her next studio album, dubbed "LG7" online.
Her next album will be the follow-up to the dance album Chromatica which dropped amid the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020. The album spawned hits like her collaboration with Grande, "Rain On Me" and "Stupid Love." Aside from pending new music, fans also have the highly-anticipated Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux to look forward to. The singer/actress will portray Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix returning as the Joker. The film is set to release in October 2024.