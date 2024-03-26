Watch: Ari Fletcher's Ceiling Challenge With Moneybagg Yo Drives Fans Wild

"Moneybagg Yo blessed us with Ari ceiling challenge," one fan wrote on X/Twitter.



"Baggg said he gone make some money off that ceiling challenge 😭😅" another fan wrote.



Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher appear to be doing better than ever before. The couple has had its ups and downs over the years. Last summer, Bagg opened up to Angie Martinez and revealed some intimate details about their longstanding relationship. He admitted to cheating on Ari with another woman and also discussed Ari's miscarriage.



There was a point in time when fans thought the couple had broken up. However, Ari put those rumors to bed after she alluded to being married last year. In response to a troll who criticized photos she posted, Fletcher asserted that she's "been married for two years" but didn't mention who she's married to.



"The way this year turned out," Ari wrote at the time. "A few good things that I'm proud of but the bad outweighed the good this year. But I'm ending this year off preparing for 2024 which will be one of the best years of my life. This s**t about to get crazy!!!"



Moneybagg Yo's new song with Rob49 drops Friday, March 29.