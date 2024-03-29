Update On Adult Film Star Emily Willis' Status Amid Life-Threatening Battle

Former adult film actress Emily Willis has reportedly made slight improvements but remains in a vegetative coma at a California hospital after suffering cardiac arrest in February, her stepfather, Michael Willis, told TMZ on Friday (March 29).

Willis, 25, whose real name is Litzy Lara Banulos, is awake, able to track things with her eyes and became emotional during conversations, according to her stepfather, however, doctors don't anticipate further improvement. The root cause of Willis' cardiac has not yet been determined as there were no drugs in her system following an early toxicology report.

Willis was at the celebrity rehab center for eight days when she was found unresponsive on February 5. The retired adult film star was rushed to a Thousand Oaks, California, hospital and placed on a ventilator.

Willis' condition was previously reported to be stabilized, however, her family was bracing for the worst, according to her brother, who is also named Michael, said in an update on a GoFundMe page made to help pay for finances related to her hospitalization earlier this month.