Update On Adult Film Star Emily Willis' Status Amid Life-Threatening Battle
By Jason Hall
March 29, 2024
Former adult film actress Emily Willis has reportedly made slight improvements but remains in a vegetative coma at a California hospital after suffering cardiac arrest in February, her stepfather, Michael Willis, told TMZ on Friday (March 29).
Willis, 25, whose real name is Litzy Lara Banulos, is awake, able to track things with her eyes and became emotional during conversations, according to her stepfather, however, doctors don't anticipate further improvement. The root cause of Willis' cardiac has not yet been determined as there were no drugs in her system following an early toxicology report.
Willis was at the celebrity rehab center for eight days when she was found unresponsive on February 5. The retired adult film star was rushed to a Thousand Oaks, California, hospital and placed on a ventilator.
Willis' condition was previously reported to be stabilized, however, her family was bracing for the worst, according to her brother, who is also named Michael, said in an update on a GoFundMe page made to help pay for finances related to her hospitalization earlier this month.
“Emily remains in a vegetative coma and is fighting for her life,” her brother said. “We have been by her side as she slowly tries to recover, but it will be a challenging journey ahead.”
Willis' brother had previously claimed her early toxicology screen was negative, clarifying TMZ's previous report that the retired adult film actress had suffered an overdose, citing police sources.
“Regarding the reports of an overdose, we want to clarify that they are not accurate as far as the doctors and my family know. Emily was receiving the treatment and help she needed at the time of the incident to overcome her struggles,” Michael wrote.
“She retired from the adult industry nearly two years ago and had aspirations of success in other fields of entertainment. Those who worked with her in her new career path knew she had the potential to achieve her dreams,” he added.
The GoFundMe page launched to help pay Willis' expenses has raised more than $66,063, exceeding its goal of $60,000, as of Friday (March 29). Reports of Willis' condition were initially made public days prior to news of the death of fellow adult film actress Sophia Leone and shortly after the deaths of former adult film actresses Kagney Linn Carter, 36, in February and Jesse Jane, 43, in January, and prior to the death of