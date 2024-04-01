2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: See Every Glamorous Yellow Carpet Look

By Kelly Fisher

April 2, 2024

Celebs turned heads on the red carpet — the Yellow Carpet — as they arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, kicking off the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (April 1). Festivities got underway with the iHeartRadio Music Awards - On The Carpet Live! Presented by Otezla, where viewers got to catch every dazzling, eye-popping look on the carpet.

The 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards is hosted by Ludacris. He said he’s “honored and [it's] just definitely a pleasure. I can't wait to do this, man. I'm excited. I haven't hosted in a while. I wear many hats, and humbly speaking, I have not done the iHeart Awards yet, but hopefully this will be the first but not the last [time], because I plan to kill it.”

Two of the most prestigious honors of the night will go to Cher (iHeart Icon Award) and Beyoncé (iHeart Innovator Award). The full list of nominees spotlights heavy-hitting artists across genres of music. artists receiving multiple nominations this year include 21 SavageBeyoncéBillie EilishBlink-182Carin LeónDavid KushnerDoechiiDoja CatDrakeDua LipaFall Out BoyFoo FightersGrupo FronteraIce SpiceJelly RollJung KookKarol GLil DurkLuke CombsMegan MoroneyMetro BoominMiley CyrusMorgan WallenNoah KahanOlivia RodrigoParamorePeso PlumaRemaSelena GomezShakiraSZATaylor SwiftThe WeekndTylaUsher and Yng Lvcas.

See the list of winners here.

Artists set to take the stage during the show include Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Tate McRae.

Fans across the country will be able to watch and find out the all the winners of the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards live as the show will be airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1st from 8pm-10pm ET live/PT tape-delayed on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the free iHeartRadio app. And catch all the action from the Yellow Carpet from your favorite artists this year by tuning in to the iHeartRadio Music Awards - On The Carpet Live! Presented by Otezla at 5:30pm ET/2:30PT via iHeartRadio's YouTubeTwitch and Facebook accounts.

See some of our favorite Yellow Carpet looks below.

1 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Ice Spice
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Swaggy Wolfdog
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
DJ Swagrman
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Latto
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Meghan Trainor
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Jared Leto
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Pete Wentz and Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Tate McRae
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Jelly Roll
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Jennifer Hudson
Photo: Getty Images
11 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Bailey Spinn
Photo: Getty Images
12 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Liu Yuxin
Photo: Getty Images
13 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Blanco Brown
Photo: Getty Images
14 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
AJ McLean
Photo: Getty Images
15 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles
Photo: Getty Images
16 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Kendall Schmidt and Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush
Photo: Getty Images
17 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Anna Lee
Photo: Getty Images
18 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Lana Rae
Photo: Getty Images
19 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Morgan Franklin
Photo: Getty Images
20 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Mikey Angelo
Photo: Getty Images
21 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Ashley Matheson and Matt Taylor
Photo: Getty Images
22 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Joshua James Sowter-Halling
Photo: Getty Images
23 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Anna Aya
Photo: Getty Images
24 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Dylan
Photo: Getty Images
25 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Fridayy
Photo: Getty Images
26 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Carianne Older and Henry Lyons
Photo: Getty Images
27 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
David Draiman of Disturbed and Sarah Uli
Photo: Getty Images
28 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Carter Kench
Photo: Getty Images
29 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Markell Washington
Photo: Getty Images
30 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Raven B. Varona
Photo: Getty Images
31 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon
Photo: Getty Images
32 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Ludacris
Photo: Getty Images
33 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Tabitha Swatosh
Photo: Getty Images
34 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Michael Sanzone
Photo: Getty Images
35 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Natalie Jane
Photo: Getty Images
36 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Photo: Getty Images
37 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Jesse Sullivan
Photo: Getty Images
38 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Sabrina Bryan and Jordan Lundberg
Photo: Getty Images
39 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Ben Higgins
Photo: Getty Images
40 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Caelynn Bell and Dean Bell
Photo: Getty Images
41 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Doechii
Photo: Getty Images
42 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Francesca Farago
Photo: Getty Images
43 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Morgan Franklin
Photo: Getty Images
44 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Rachel O'Connell
Photo: Getty Images
45 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Lechero, Jackie Ramirez, and J Cruz of Real 92.3
Photo: Getty Images
46 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Gavin Rossdale
Photo: Getty Images
47 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Diner
Photo: Getty Images
48 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Brent Smith, Zach Myers, and Barry Kerch of Shinedown
Photo: Getty Images
49 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Jake Miller
Photo: Getty Images
50 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Yng Lvcas
Photo: Getty Images
51 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Katie Maloney
Photo: Getty Images
52 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Flavor Flav and Willie "Prophet" Stiggers
Photo: Getty Images
53 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Mike Dirnt of Green Day
Photo: Getty Images
54 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Lainey Wilson
Photo: Getty Images
55 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Peso Pluma
Photo: Getty Images
56 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Tori Spelling
Photo: Getty Images
57 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Bootleg Kev and James Andre Jefferson Jr.
Photo: Getty Images
58 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Rachel Leviss
Photo: Getty Images
59 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Brent Faiyaz
Photo: Getty Images
60 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Tommy Richman
Photo: Getty Images
61 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
JoJo Siwa
Photo: Getty Images
62 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Jelly Roll
Photo: Getty Images
63 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Brynn Cartelli
Photo: Getty Images
64 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Photo: Getty Images
65 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Lauren-Ashley Beck
Photo: Getty Images
66 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Agnez Mo
Photo: Getty Images
67 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Bella Alexandras
Photo: Getty Images
68 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Justine Skye
Photo: Getty Images
69 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Freddy Wexler
Photo: Getty Images
70 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Joyner Lucas
Photo: Getty Images
71 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Avril Lavigne
Photo: Getty Images
72 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Mandy Lee of Misterwives and Matty Vogel
Photo: Getty Images
73 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Alfredo Flores
Photo: Getty Images
74 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Doechii
Photo: Getty Images
75 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach
Photo: Getty Images
76 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Jagwar Twin
Photo: Getty Images
77 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts
Photo: Getty Images
78 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Ryan Fleming
Photo: Getty Images
79 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Lika O
Photo: Getty Images
80 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Lola Brooke
Photo: Getty Images
81 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Sasha Anne
Photo: Getty Images
82 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Vella Lovell and Ravi Patel
Photo: Getty Images
83 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Taylor Bisciotti and Seth Dudowsky
Photo: Getty Images
84 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
October London
Photo: Getty Images
85 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
GloRilla
Photo: Getty Images
86 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Nayanna Holley, Matthew Johnson, and Allison Iraheta
Photo: Getty Images
87 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Katy Perry
Photo: Getty Images
88 of 88
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
T-Pain
Photo: Getty Images
