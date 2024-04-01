2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: See Every Glamorous Yellow Carpet Look

Celebs turned heads on the red carpet — the Yellow Carpet — as they arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, kicking off the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (April 1). Festivities got underway with the iHeartRadio Music Awards - On The Carpet Live! Presented by Otezla, where viewers got to catch every dazzling, eye-popping look on the carpet.

The 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards is hosted by Ludacris. He said he’s “honored and [it's] just definitely a pleasure. I can't wait to do this, man. I'm excited. I haven't hosted in a while. I wear many hats, and humbly speaking, I have not done the iHeart Awards yet, but hopefully this will be the first but not the last [time], because I plan to kill it.”

Two of the most prestigious honors of the night will go to Cher (iHeart Icon Award) and Beyoncé (iHeart Innovator Award). The full list of nominees spotlights heavy-hitting artists across genres of music. artists receiving multiple nominations this year include 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, Carin León, David Kushner, Doechii, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Grupo Frontera, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Jung Kook, Karol G, Lil Durk, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Metro Boomin, Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Paramore, Peso Pluma, Rema, Selena Gomez, Shakira, SZA, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Tyla, Usher and Yng Lvcas.

See the list of winners here.

Artists set to take the stage during the show include Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Tate McRae.

Fans across the country will be able to watch and find out the all the winners of the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards live as the show will be airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1st from 8pm-10pm ET live/PT tape-delayed on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the free iHeartRadio app. And catch all the action from the Yellow Carpet from your favorite artists this year by tuning in to the iHeartRadio Music Awards - On The Carpet Live! Presented by Otezla at 5:30pm ET/2:30PT via iHeartRadio's YouTube , Twitch and Facebook accounts.

See some of our favorite Yellow Carpet looks below.