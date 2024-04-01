50 Cent Fires More Shots At Daphne Joy While On Stage With Nicki Minaj

By Tony M. Centeno

April 1, 2024

50 Cent
Photo: Getty Images

50 Cent managed to sneak in a quick jab at his ex Daphne Joy during his surprise performance with Nicki Minaj.

On Saturday, March 30, Nicki Minaj brought her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" to Madison Square Garden in New York City. During the sold-out show, Nicki Minaj invited her fellow Southside Jamaica, Queens native 50 Cent to perform their collaboration "Beep Beep." After they shut the city down together, Fif was making his way out when he decided to shout out the "sex workers" in the crowd. In video obtained by TMZ, you can hear him take a dig at Joy. He also reiterated his thoughts on social media.

"@NICKIMINAJ Gag city vibes, no P Diddy," 50 wrote. "😆yo I’m not gonna front Nicki got all the b***hes! I looked in the crowd 👀 and was like damn baby what you doing? Then threw my jacket at these little sex workers. LOL🤷🏽‍♂️"

50 Cent shaded Joy a couple of days after she responded to the allegations made about her in the amended sexual assault lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs. Joy was accused of acting as a "sex worker" for Diddy along with Yung Miami and others. After the allegations came out, Fif couldn't resist calling out the mother of his 12-year-old son Sire on social media. However, soon after his posts went viral, Joy issued her own statement and accused the rapper of raping her.

"The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire," 50 Cent said in a statement to TMZ. "The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time."

See more videos of 50 Cent and Nicki Minaj's performance below.

