50 Cent Fires More Shots At Daphne Joy While On Stage With Nicki Minaj

"@NICKIMINAJ Gag city vibes, no P Diddy," 50 wrote. "😆yo I’m not gonna front Nicki got all the b***hes! I looked in the crowd 👀 and was like damn baby what you doing? Then threw my jacket at these little sex workers. LOL🤷🏽‍♂️"



50 Cent shaded Joy a couple of days after she responded to the allegations made about her in the amended sexual assault lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs. Joy was accused of acting as a "sex worker" for Diddy along with Yung Miami and others. After the allegations came out, Fif couldn't resist calling out the mother of his 12-year-old son Sire on social media. However, soon after his posts went viral, Joy issued her own statement and accused the rapper of raping her.



"The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire," 50 Cent said in a statement to TMZ. "The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time."



See more videos of 50 Cent and Nicki Minaj's performance below.