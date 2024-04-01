Smashing Pumpkins Announce Summer Headlining Tour, Tease New Music

By Katrina Nattress

April 1, 2024

The Smashing Pumpkins In Concert - New York, NY
Photo: Getty Images North America

Smashing Pumpkins' busy summer just got even busier. On Monday (April 1), the band unveiled a number of headlining North American tour dates on top of their run with Green Day on their Saviors tour. In addition to the new dates, a press release teased new music, stating: "The Smashing Pumpkins are currently in the studio recording the follow up to ATUM as they prepare to release new music this year."

The Pumpkins began the year on the hunt for a new guitarist following Jeff Schroeder's departure from the band. In January, they launched an open call for his replacement and revealed they received more than 10,000 applications—and intended to review every one. They have yet to unveil their new band member.

See Smashing Pumpkins' full summer itinerary below.

Smashing Pumpkins 2024 Tour Dates

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

6/7 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena^

6/8 – London, UK – The O2^

6/10 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena^

6/12 – Glasgow, Scotland – Hydro^

6/13 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live^

6/14 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Castle^

6/16 – Paris, France – Accor Arena**

6/19 – Moenschenglabach, Germany – Sparkassenpark (outdoor)^^

6/21 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena^^

6/22 – Berlin, Germany – Wuhlheide^^

6/24 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle^^

6/26 – Zagreb, Croatia – Inmusic Festival

6/28 – Luxembourg - Luxexpo^^

6/29 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Ahoy^^

6/30 – Antwerp, Belgium – Live is Live

7/2 – Gilwice, Poland – PreZero Arena Gilwice^^

7/4 – Prague, Czech Republic – 02 Universum*

7/6 – Lucca, Italy – Lucca Festival**

7/10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool

7/11 – Lisbon, Portugal – Nos Alive

7/13 – Barcelona, Spain – Cruilla Festival 

7/16 – Athens, Greece – OAKA Indoor Arena**

^ w/ Weezer

^^ w/ Interpol

*TBA

** w/ Tom Morello

 

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Newly announced dates in BOLD

7/29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park*

7/31 – Muskoka, ON – Kee to Bala

8/1 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre*

8/3 – Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga Festival

8/4 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Bank Amphitheatre

8/5 – New York, NY – Citi Field*

8/7 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*

8/9 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park*

8/10 – Hershey, PA – HersheyPark Stadium*

8/13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

8/14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

8/16 – Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair

8/17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field*

8/20 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

8/21 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark*

8/24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field*

8/27 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

8/28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park*

8/30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park*

9/1 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park*

9/4 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park*

9/7 – Denver, CO – Coors Field*

9/10 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove

9/11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field*

9/14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium*

918 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field*

9/20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park*

9/21 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

9/23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park*

9/24 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

9/25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park*

9/27 – Las Vegas, NV – BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas at Fontainebleau

9/28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*

*The Saviors Tour with Green Day

Smashing Pumpkins
