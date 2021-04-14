Why April 18th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

April 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It’s April 18th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1992, Def Leppard’s Adrenalize started a five-week run on top of the album chart.

In 2015, Green Day was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It was their first year of eligibility. Other inductees included Joan Jett, Lou Reed, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Ringo Starr.

In 2003, Kiss and Aerosmith announced a co-headlining tour.

In 2006, a sale of Elton John’s clothes raised more than $700,000 for the singer’s AIDS charity.

In 1995, Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll was told by phone that he was out of the band.

In 1983, the number one song in America was Dexys Midnight Runners’ “Come on Eileen.”

And in 2004, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker opened a franchise of the popular chain restaurant Wahoo’s Fish Taco in Norco, California. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.