If You Find This Tile In Your Bag And Didn't Put It There, Call The Police

The Tile tracker is typically just used with Bluetooth inside your home and only has a range of a couple hundred feet, however, it also uses a crowdsourcing feature so that if your Tile passes by someone with a phone running the Tile app, it will alert you of where it is. In most instances, it is very helpful since it means that if you put a Tile tracker on something like your bike and your bike gets stolen, if whoever stole your bike rides by someone with the app, it will let you know that location. However, at least one person is using the tracker for nefarious reasons.

In the comments, Sheridan went on to say that she checked with everyone else at the party and the tile didn't belong to any of them.

Commenters were disturbed to hear of Sheridan's experience, with one writing, "OMG! I have preteen girls. Thanks for putting this out there. But seriously, how many more things do we have to be aware of." Another stated, "This is so scary!! Please go to the police. There might be someone out there that didn't clean out their purse and find it."

So what should you do if you find one? Well, like Sheridan, definitely remove the battery, and it's probably in your best interest to file a report with the police too.

Photo: Getty Images