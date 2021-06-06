If You Find This Tile In Your Bag And Didn't Put It There, Call The Police
June 7, 2021
There are plenty of creeps out there, and many women have taken to social media to warn others about some of the tactics the bad guys are using. Among the recent posts were ones about finding a water bottle on your car, finding a piece of cheese on your vehicle, discovering "1F" written outside of your home, and letting a stranger take a photo of your dog. Now, there is a much sneakier method that's apparently being used.
Sheridan Ellis spoke about it on TikTok, explaining how after going out to celebrate a friend's birthday, she came home and went through her bag, only to find a strange item in it. It was a Tile key fob, and it wasn't hers and she didn't put it in there. She recognized it as a tracker, usually used by people to help them find their keys in their home, but clearly someone was using it to find out more about Sheridan, like where she lives and where she goes.
Thinking quickly, she removed the battery from the device, then shared her video, warning women to "check your purses and stay safe out there."
The Tile tracker is typically just used with Bluetooth inside your home and only has a range of a couple hundred feet, however, it also uses a crowdsourcing feature so that if your Tile passes by someone with a phone running the Tile app, it will alert you of where it is. In most instances, it is very helpful since it means that if you put a Tile tracker on something like your bike and your bike gets stolen, if whoever stole your bike rides by someone with the app, it will let you know that location. However, at least one person is using the tracker for nefarious reasons.
In the comments, Sheridan went on to say that she checked with everyone else at the party and the tile didn't belong to any of them.
Commenters were disturbed to hear of Sheridan's experience, with one writing, "OMG! I have preteen girls. Thanks for putting this out there. But seriously, how many more things do we have to be aware of." Another stated, "This is so scary!! Please go to the police. There might be someone out there that didn't clean out their purse and find it."
So what should you do if you find one? Well, like Sheridan, definitely remove the battery, and it's probably in your best interest to file a report with the police too.
