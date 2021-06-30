Giannis Antetokounmpo Has No Structural Damage To Injured Knee: Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly received some reassuring news regarding all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo's injured knee.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reports "there is no structural damage" Antetokounmpo's left knee following an awkward lading during the third quarter of Milwaukee's 110-88 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Lowe added that a timetable for the 2019-20 NBA MVP's return to action is unclear as of Wednesday (June 30).

Antetokounmpo was reported to have hyperextended his left knee while contesting a Clint Capela dunk after leading the Bucks on a run to briefly cut their 13-point halftime deficit to 10, Yahoo Sports reported on Wednesday.