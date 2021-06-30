Feedback

Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Latest Star To Experience Injury In NBA Playoffs

By Jason Hall

June 30, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four
Photo: Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the latest all-star to experience a significant injury during the ongoing NBA Playoffs.

Antetokounmpo, the 2019-20 NBA MVP, is reported to have hyperextended his left knee -- if not worse -- during the third quarter of Milwaukee's 110-88 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Yahoo Sports reports.

The injury came as Antetokounmpo contested a Clint Capela dunk after leading the Bucks on a run to briefly cut their 13-point halftime deficit to 10.

Sports Illustrated's Farbod Esnaashari reports individuals within the Bucks organization fear Antetokounmpo may have experienced "a severe ACL injury," but there hasn't been any confirmation or MRI results reported as of Wednesday (June 30).

The Hawks were also without their franchise player on Tuesday as point guard Trae Young was ruled out for Game 4 due to a bone bruise in his right foot, which occurred when he took a step backward, landed on a referee's foot and came down awkwardly in Game 3.

Several of the NBA's other biggest stars have experienced injuries throughout the postseason, which gained the criticism of the league's biggest star, LeBron James, earlier this month.

James shared a Twitter thread on the league's handling of the shortened offseason between the NBA Bubble and shortened 2020-21 season, which began just over two months later.

James' Twitter rant came hours after reports of Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard being ruled out indefinitely for Game 5 of the Clippers' Western Conference semifinals series against the Utah Jazz on June 16 night due to a knee injury, the Athletic's Shams Charania reported.

Charania also reported Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul's status for the Western Conference Finals was "up in the air" after entering the COVID-19 health and safety protocols following a positive test which ,"depending on an isolation period could be shorter for a vaccinated individual."

Paul has since returned to action, while Leonard remains inactive for the Clippers' and Suns' ongoing Western Conference Finals series.

Brooklyn Nets stars James Harden and Kyrie Irving also experienced injuries during the team's Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Bucks, which resulted in an elimination.

Harden experienced a hamstring injury during the opening minute of Game 1 before returning for Game 5 and being limited to just five points in a 114-108 win against the Bucks on June 15.

Irving was inactive after experiencing a right ankle sprain in a 107-96 loss at Milwaukee on June 13.

Additionally, James' teammate, Anthony Davis, experienced a groin injury in Game 4 of the Lakers' first-round series against the Suns, which forced Davis to miss Game 5.

Davis returned for Game 6 and played five minutes before re-injuring his groin and exiting the Lakers' series elimination loss.

