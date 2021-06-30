Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Latest Star To Experience Injury In NBA Playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the latest all-star to experience a significant injury during the ongoing NBA Playoffs.

Antetokounmpo, the 2019-20 NBA MVP, is reported to have hyperextended his left knee -- if not worse -- during the third quarter of Milwaukee's 110-88 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Yahoo Sports reports.

The injury came as Antetokounmpo contested a Clint Capela dunk after leading the Bucks on a run to briefly cut their 13-point halftime deficit to 10.

Sports Illustrated's Farbod Esnaashari reports individuals within the Bucks organization fear Antetokounmpo may have experienced "a severe ACL injury," but there hasn't been any confirmation or MRI results reported as of Wednesday (June 30).