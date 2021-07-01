Bucks Make Decision On Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Game 5: Report

Milwaukee Bucks all-star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will reportedly miss Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday (July 1).

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports Antetokounmpo has officially been ruled out due to a left knee hyperextension after initially being listed as doubtful for the Bucks' next game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The 2019-20 NBA MVP injured his left knee during following an awkward landing during the third quarter of Milwaukee's 110-88 loss to the Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, which tied the series at 2-2.

Antetokounmpo was initially reported to have hyperextended his left knee while contesting a Clint Capela dunk after leading the Bucks on a run to briefly cut their 13-point halftime deficit to 10, Yahoo Sports reported on Wednesday.