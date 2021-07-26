Major Update On Aaron Rodgers' Status With Green Bay Packers

UPDATE:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers "in the final stages of a reworked deal to bring him back for the 2021 season," according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations.

Rapoport said the deal is expected to "be official soon" and the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player is expected to arrive at the Packers camp within the next few days.

------------------

Aaron Rodgers reportedly intends to play for the Green Bay Packers in 2021, despite an ongoing rift with the organization.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Rodgers "has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play" for the Packers during the upcoming NFL season, a source confirmed.

"That is the expectation," Rapoport tweeted. "Many factors at play, but with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he is 'hopeful' for a positive outcome, there is a glimmer of optimism."

The report comes less than a week after news that Rodgers reportedly urned down a massive contract extension with Green Bay this offseason amid reports of his displeasure with the organization.