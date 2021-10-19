Local TV Station Apologizes For Playing Porn During Weather Report

A TV station in Spokane, Washington is apologizing after accidentally airing a pornographic clip during the weather forecast on the 6 p.m. newscast on Sunday. While CBS affiliate KREM's meteorologist, Michelle Boss, delivered the weather report, graphic video of a woman played on a screen behind her.

The clip was shown for about 13 seconds before the news show cut to a weather map. Strangely, neither Michelle nor anchor Cody Proctor, who was also on screen, reacted to what has playing in the background.

Daniel Walters, a reporter for Spokane community paper The Inlander, shared a censored still from the newscast on Twitter.