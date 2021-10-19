Local TV Station Apologizes For Playing Porn During Weather Report

By Dave Basner

October 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A TV station in Spokane, Washington is apologizing after accidentally airing a pornographic clip during the weather forecast on the 6 p.m. newscast on Sunday. While CBS affiliate KREM's meteorologist, Michelle Boss, delivered the weather report, graphic video of a woman played on a screen behind her.

The clip was shown for about 13 seconds before the news show cut to a weather map. Strangely, neither Michelle nor anchor Cody Proctor, who was also on screen, reacted to what has playing in the background.

Daniel Walters, a reporter for Spokane community paper The Inlander, shared a censored still from the newscast on Twitter.

During the 11 p.m. news on Sunday, the station apologized to viewers, saying, "Those of us here at KREM 2 want to apologize for something that happened in our 6 p.m. An inappropriate video aired in the first part of the show. We are diligently working to make sure something like this doesn't happen again."

The Spokane police, who received numerous calls over the incident, are now investigating. Per a release that Walters shared from them, "the investigation is ongoing and no culpability of any kind has been determined."

KREM could be facing a very large fine for the incident too, even if it was accidental. In 2015, the Federal Communications Commission fined a Roanoke, Virginia station $325,000 for airing three seconds of a sex act. That station had intended to show a non-explicit clip of an adult film star, but accidentally played the wrong part.

No word yet on how the pornographic video wound up airing on KREM's weather report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices