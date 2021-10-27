Here's What Fan Said About Giving Back $500,000 Football To Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy said he has no regrets after returning the ball used during Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass on Sunday, even if it was reportedly worth a much greater value than what he received as compensation.

"I think I did the right thing," Kennedy told TMZ. "I'm happy Tom has it."

During an appearance alongside former NFL rivals Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast edition of Monday Night Football, Brady revealed that he gave Kennedy a Bitcoin after it was reported that the fan was provided compensation for the football valued at a much higher price than what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had offered.

"Byron realized he lost all his leverage once he gave the ball away," Brady said. "He should've held it. ... (But) I'm also giving him a Bitcoin, so at the end of the day, I think he's making out pretty well."

One Bitcoin is valued at $61,989.20 USD as of Tuesday, October 26, 2021.