Myke Towers & Tainy Join Camila Cabello For Alluring New Single 'Oh Na Na'

Camila Cabello may not have an official release date for her upcoming album, Familia, just yet, but the singer has already given fans previews into what they can expect it to sound like. Already boasting the singles "Don't Go Yet" and "La Buena Vida," Cabello is now rounding out her releases with "Oh Na Na."

The track finds Cabello teaming up with Myke Towers while Tainy joins in on production, and the song sees Cabello spinning cheeky lyrics amid tropical and sultry tones. "Feeling kinda mighty, ya, ya, ya/Go ahead and bite me, rah, rah, rah," Cabello sings as the instrumentals float around her. The lyrics alternate between Spanish and English, Cabello's vocals swirling as she switches between being seductive and slightly joking. "Rum and cola to take you over, na, na, na/Tell me that you want this, la, la, la/Love it when you talk that blah, blah, blah/Time is ticking, I'm waiting."

"Oh Na Na" follows Cabello's previous single, "La Buena Vida," which the singer had premiered during her "Tiny Desk" concert with NPR. The singer's recent few singles keep up her sultry tones, which have begun to become a trademark of Cabello's music. While a full tracklist for Familia has also yet to be unveiled, fans can begin to learn what they can expect with "Oh Na Na," "La Buena Vida," and "Don't Go Yet."

While an upcoming album is enough to keep a person's hands full, Cabello has spent her time post-pandemic jumping right back in to busy schedules and long flights. The singer walked in Paris Fashion Week, performed at Global Citizen Live, made an appearance at the Met Gala, and walked the read carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards, all before heading back to Miami to host her own "Tiny Desk" concert. Earlier this year, her new movie Cinderella hit Amazon Prime, where the singer took on the central role and starred beside her fairy godfather, Billy Porter.

However, the singer has been open about trying to balance it all, and revealed last month that she spent the majority of the pandemic trying to catch her breath and begin working on Familia. With the time spent working on finding her balance, Cabello is ready to set her sights higher than ever.