Kanye West Reportedly Dating 22-Year Old Model Amid Ongoing Divorce
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 8, 2021
As Kim Kardashian frolics around town with Pete Davidson, Kanye West has reportedly been doing the same with 22-year old model Vinetria. According to Page Six, the music mogul, who recently changed his name to Ye, has been “hooking up with” Vinetria “for a while now.”
The young model has had an eventful month with the DONDA star. Last week, she accompanied Ye in Miami as he filmed his viral Drink Champs interview, and also attended his Sunday Service ceremony. On Monday, the pair made their first public appearance after fans spotted them sitting together at the inaugural Donda Academy basketball game in Minneapolis.
Kanye West spotted court-side with model Vinetria at the first Donda Academy basketball game. pic.twitter.com/GF2URB4jgo— Rap Alert (@rapalert4) November 7, 2021
Although fans took to social media and shared photos and video of the pair-- Vinetria added fuel to the romance rumor mill when she posted a video of Kanye performing to her Instagram story. The news comes just days after the Yeezy star opened up about his pending divorce from wife Kim Kardashian after the SKIMs CEO has been spotted out and about with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.
Kanye said on Drink Champs:
"My kids want their parents to be together. I want us to be together. But if you look at the media, that’s not what they’re promoting. They want there to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show.”
Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, however, the breakup has yet to be finalized. Despite all that's happening in his personal life, Ye dedicated his most recent Sunday Service to the victims of the Astroworld tragedy. Check out the full performance below.