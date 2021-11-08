Kanye West Reportedly Dating 22-Year Old Model Amid Ongoing Divorce

As Kim Kardashian frolics around town with Pete Davidson, Kanye West has reportedly been doing the same with 22-year old model Vinetria. According to Page Six, the music mogul, who recently changed his name to Ye, has been “hooking up with” Vinetria “for a while now.”

The young model has had an eventful month with the DONDA star. Last week, she accompanied Ye in Miami as he filmed his viral Drink Champs interview, and also attended his Sunday Service ceremony. On Monday, the pair made their first public appearance after fans spotted them sitting together at the inaugural Donda Academy basketball game in Minneapolis.