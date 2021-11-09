Here's Why Randy Moss Thinks Patriots Are Perfect Fit For Odell Beckham

Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss believes the New England Patriots are the perfect destination for fellow former Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham, who was released by the Cleveland Browns last week, will clear waivers as of 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday (November 9), is looking to have a career resurgence, a similar scenario to the one Moss found himself in when he joined the Patriots in 2007 after coming off a disappointing tenure with the then-Oakland Raiders.

“I remember them talking about me, going into my 10th year, this is my last chance. That’s the reason why I’m talking about the New England Patriots [signing Beckham],” Moss said during ESPN's Monday Night Coundtown broadcast via Boston.com. “They have a young stud in Mac Jones. Josh McDaniels, Bill Belichick, and being able to keep his mind right.”

Sports insider and analyst Jordan Schultz reported Beckham has a preference to join the Green Bay Packers on Thursday afternoon, hours ahead of the former Pro Bowl wide receiver officially clearing waivers at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns last Friday (November 5), subjecting him to waivers, allowing any NFL team to put in a claim for him and inherit the remaining $7.25 million on his contract with Cleveland.

Beckham will instead become a free agent should he clear waivers at 4:00 p.m. ET, allowing him to choose his own destination.