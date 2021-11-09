'Like A War Scene': Salisbury Man Describes Chaos At Astroworld Festival

A man from North Carolina is sharing details of his experience at the Astroworld Festival in Houston that left at least eight people dead and more than 300 injured.

Marquis Wideman traveled from his Salisbury home to Houston last week to see Travis Scott, one of his favorite artists, for the rapper's Astroworld music festival, WCNC reports. Instead, he experienced what he called "a war scene."

On Friday night (November 5), a massive crowd surge at the concert led to a stampede that injured more than 300 festival attendees, 25 of which were taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities confirmed that eight people have died as a result of the chaos.

"There were mosh pits," Wideman said. "They were raging, like people jumping around, bouncing off other people and whatnot."

Wideman attended the concert with a group, who collectively decided to get out of the crowd when they saw what was going on around them. Even Scott stopped several times throughout his performance to address the issues in the crowd, he said.

"People's shirts were off. People had no shoes on. I saw shoes on the ground," he said. "Like, it was really a battle scene, like a war scene that just happened. People like walking away like 'I can't believe I just survived that,' like they were literally like traumatized."

After seeing the crowd and learning of all the injuries and fatalities reported at the festival, Wideman tells the news outlet that he's thankful he made it out safely.

"To actually see people get carried out on stretchers, see people like receiving like CPR treatment and whatnot, like I was not expecting that to happen at all," he said.

Scott broke his silence on the incident on Saturday, saying he was "absolutely devastated by what took place" at the festival.

"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need," he wrote in a statement, adding, "Love you all."

On Monday (November 8), it was reported that the "Sicko Mode" rapper plans to cover all funeral expenses for those who lost their lives as well as provide therapy for fans who attended the event. He and fellow rapper Drake have already been hit with lawsuits over the festival.