Starbucks Teases Taylor Swift Collaboration: 'It's Red Season'

While some fans thought Starbucks may have just been using the highly anticipated release of Swift's re-recorded Red album to promote their famous red holiday cups, the coffee retailer kept the hints coming in the replies. "We know all too well how exciting this time of year is, and we'll forever & always love it: Our red holiday cups and drinks are back!" Starbucks wrote, using two of Swift's song titles—'All Too Well' and 'Forever & Always—in their text.

"We're just in a holiday vibe right now, not a lot going on at the moment otherwise," another reply read, quoting one of Swift's Instagram captions.

In two other tweets, Starbucks used lyrics from 'Holy Ground' and 'Begin Again' off Red. "This tweet took off faster than a green light, go," one reply reads. "Here's to throwing your head back laughing like a little kid," another said.