FINNEAS' debut solo album may be titled Optimist, but that title is hard-earned. During an interview with AltPress, the singer-songwriter explained that that album's "through line would be some version of honesty and transparency. These songs are really how I feel about my life and the world." And part of that is mental health.

Though FINNEAS admitted that he doesn't believe he suffers "from clinical depression or anxiety," he's always felt a bit "uneasy." And when he read Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea's memoir, Acid For The Children, he could more than relate to a particular line.

"There’s a line on my record about being an anxious kid," FINNEAS explained. "I’ve always been filled with anxiety, sort of an existential dread. In 2019, I read the autobiography of Flea, and he talks about having a sense of unease his whole life. I’ve rarely related to something more. I’m basically uneasy and have been since I was born. I’ve come a long way, but it’s still present in my life — it’s still a thing I deal with, and I sometimes have to recognize when it may be a little irrational. I can feel it, but I don’t have to think that what I’m feeling is absolutely going to come to pass and that all my worst fears are going to happen."

FINNEAS is currently on the road supporting his new album. Next year, he plans to tour with world with his sister. See a full list of those dates here.