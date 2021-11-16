Here's How To Make Billie Eilish's Favorite Holiday Cookies

By Megan Stinson

November 16, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish decided to share her recipe for her famous peanut butter chocolate chip cookies in her Instagram story. Eilish shared her ingredients and revealed the recipe to be fully gluten-free and vegan.

The recipe includes brown sugar, Kirkland Organic peanut butter (which is Eilish's favorite peanut butter), vanilla extract, oats, baking soda, salt, almond milk, and chocolate chips. After preheating the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, Eilish pours one cup of brown sugar and one cup of peanut butter into a bowl, then mixes for one minute. Add two teaspoons of villa extract, then mix for 30 seconds.

The plain oats should be blended in a blender, and then one cup of the oats should go into a second bowl along with one teaspoon of baking soda and 1/8 of salt. The dry and wet ingredients should then slowly be mixed together. After the two have been mixed, add 1/4 cup of almond milk, then stir to add the chocolate chips. Spoon the batter onto a cookie sheet and bake for 10-12 minutes. Watch Eilish's instructional video below.

Eilish recently joined The Count to reimagine her song "Happier Than Ever" on Sesame Street, and the episode is scheduled to air in June. However, fans can get a sneek peak of her performance on Youtube. The 19-year-old pop star released her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, earlier this year. She also just launched her own line of perfume, called "Eilish."

In other recent news for the pop superstar, Eilish joined Danny Elfman for his Nightmare Before Christmas concert special over Halloween weekend. The singer performed as Sally, and stunned audiences with her vocal performance.

