FINNEAS Joins A New Boy Band For Pixar With Help From Billie Eilish

Earlier this year, FINNEAS and Billie Eilish had the opportunity to meet Kate Middleton on the red carpet during the premiere of No Time To Die. FINNEAS also released two albums this year, Billie Eilish's sophomore endeavor, Happier Than Ever, and his own solo debut, Optimist.

He has been vocal that he has no interest in reaching his sister's level of fame, and he wanted his own music to sound different from what he and Eilish make together. "I don't want to sound like Billie, I don't want to rip that off," FINNEAS said earlier this year in an interview with GQ. "That minimizes both: that makes Billie's stuff sound less unique, that makes my stuff less unique. So it was always about doing justice to the songs. And I come from a much more traditional place instrumentally. I grew up in band, and I've always loved the sound of band orchestration, of a drum kit and bass guitar and guitars. That was part of the goal with this record, not doing anything for the sake of it."

Earlier this week, FINNEAS opened up to AltPress to share that while he does not believe he has depression, he has always battled against anxiety. The musician shared that he has spent his life trying to work through feeling "uneasy," and that he understands the feeling can sometimes be irrational.