Carrie Underwood Shares Sweet Post After Getting 'Much Needed' Family Time

Carrie Underwood got to experience the magic of Disney World with her family on a “much needed” trip to Orlando. The country powerhouse singer shared a series of adorable family photos to Instagram, gushing over the Disney-themed park. One photo showed the “Love Wins” singer with husband and former NHL star Mike Fisher, another showed the kids captivated by a ride, and a third showed a Beauty And The Beast-themed dessert plate that reads “Thank You for being Our Guest.” Underwood captioned:

“Got to spend some much needed family time recently in Orlando!!! We rode lots of rides, ate lots of sugar, smiled a million smiles and made a million memories!!! These years, with our boys, we’ll never get back…to see the wonder and excitement on their faces is priceless! We already can’t wait to go back! Thanks, @waltdisneyworld for existing! ❤️❤️❤️”

Life has been eventful for Underwood lately. The country giant took home two American Music Awards (Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Inspirational Artist) on Sunday (November 21), also delivering a stunning performance of “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean during the show. Underwood just released a perfect holiday single called “Stretchy Pants,” which is an upbeat nod to delicious feasts and benefits the nonprofit that Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley co-founded. Next up for Underwood is the CMA Country Christmas, hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce. Th 12th annual holiday show is set to air on Monday (November 29). Soon, she'll turn her attention to the GRAMMYs. She was just nominated in two categories: Best Country Duo or Group Performance (for “If I Didn’t Love You,” with Aldean), and Best Roots Gospel Album, for her debut gospel Albu, My Savior.

See the adorable family photos from Disney World here: