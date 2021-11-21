Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood Perform Powerful Duet In Downtown Nashville
By Kelly Fisher
November 22, 2021
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood delivered a powerhouse performance of their smash duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” during the American Music Awards on Sunday night (November 21). Fittingly, the country hitmakers sang with a shot of downtown Nashville glimmering behind them, following pre-recorded interviews about the hometowns that launched their superstar careers (Macon, Georgia and Checotah, Oklahoma, respectively). Aldean played the piano during the live AMA performance on Sunday while Underwood belted her part in the song.
“If I Didn’t Love You” was a highly-anticipated collaboration, ever since Aldean teased fans with a mystery duet partner in a cryptic social media post over the summer. Although fans cast tons of guesses – including Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina and Kelly Clarkson – Underwood confirmed her role with a single emoji: a girl raising her hand (plus, internet investigators called it out). The song is part of Aldean’s massive double album, the first part of which released on November 12. Macon is available now, and Georgia is set to follow in April.
Aldean previously explained in a statement:
“We were pretty close to finishing up this album, but this song came in and we knew we had to record it. I went ahead and put my vocals down while we asked Carrie in the meantime. Luckily she loved the song and it was kind of like a rocket from there. She did her thing like only Carrie can...and I don’t know how, but she made it sound even better than what we expected. It's a really special song to start this album.”
Underwood was nominated for the Favorite Female Country Artist award and Favorite Inspirational Artist, after releasing her first gospel album, “My Savior,” in March; she locked in both awards before the show started on Sunday. Watch Aldean and Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You” music videohere: