Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi Promise to 'Just Look Up' In New Song

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi's duet, "Just Look Up," has finally landed. The song comes ahead of the upcoming Netflix film, Don't Look Up, which will be released in select theaters on December 10 and to Netflix on December 24 and sees Grande and Cudi appearing in the film.

Grande and Cudi's lyrics compliment one another, her soprano complimenting his deeper raps and showcasing their unique styles. Starting off slowly with Grande's isolated lyrics, the song takes on a more loving tone. As Cudi makes his entrance, the track begins to pick up its pace as he promises to stop letting her down.

Don't Look Up includes a star-studded cast that sees Grande and Cudi joined by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep. The film sees DiCaprio and Lawrence's characters discovering a comet that could wipe out the entire Earth, and follows them trying to get their message out into the world.

With her new song and upcoming film, Grande has a lot on her plate. However, the singer has also been spending the past several months as a coach on The Voice, and she teamed up with her costar, Kelly Clarkson, to release a Christmas song, "Santa Can't You Hear Me?" On top of all that, Grande released her own beauty line, r.e.m. Beauty, and she was recently announced to be portraying Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie.

Over the Thanksgiving holidays, Grande invited her team from The Voice to celebrate the day with her. Several of her contestants sat around a table singing the Beatles' "Help!" alongside Grande.

Meanwhile, Cudi made a splash earlier this year when he wore a dress during his appearance on Saturday Night Live to pay homage to Kurt Cobain. The rapper also turned heads when he sported a $1.6 million "space chain" at this year's Met Gala.