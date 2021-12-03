Memphis Plans Special Tribute To Honor Rapper Young Dolph

Young Dolph is getting a special tribute in Memphis.

The rapper, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot and killed November 17 while at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in South Memphis. His sudden death sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community, with fellow rappers mourning the loss of the "Major" artist. The cookie shop has also announced its own unique plan to honor Young Dolph.

To pay tribute to the late rapper, Memphis City Councilman J.B. Smiley announced that the city plans to rename a street after him, per FOX 13 Memphis. The resolution will be voted on December 7 and the street name will be unveiled in a public ceremony at Dunn Avenue and Airways Boulevard at 1 p.m. December 15.

Young Dolph's family issued a statement following the news, saying the honor reflects on the rapper's impact on his community.

"Castalia Heights community, in particular, bestowing this honor is not only a way to celebrate his contributions, but it also continues to serve as a remembrance for the people of this community, of someone who made themselves a relatable example of hard work and perseverance," the statement reads in part. "He sent the message that someone who went to the same schools as them, and walked the same streets that they do, was able to not only create a successful legacy for himself but also prioritize family and community. In short, he was a role model and a beacon of hope. And he took this responsibility very seriously."

The rapper's family also plans to organize a public memorial service in the future. While limited information has been announced, they will release further details as the event draws closer.