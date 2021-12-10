Ed Sheeran Takes The Stage As A One-Man Band At The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Ed Sheeran kicked off his set at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One on Friday (December 10) with an acoustic guitar, performing one of his latest singles as a one-man band.

“Shivers” released months ago, along with a music video that nods to Elton John, who introduced Sheeran to the stage in New York City via a pre-rerecorded message. “Celebrating [the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball] in England,” John called for applause for his “incredible Christmas collaborator,” referencing the duo’s “Merry Christmas” single that released earlier this month (and that Sheeran performed solo — accompanied by a pianist — at NYC’s Madison Square Garden).