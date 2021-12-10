Everyone Was A ‘Sucker’ For The Jonas Brothers At iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

The Jonas Brothers performed some of the biggest songs included in their Remember This Tour this year, and fans can relive the tour via a five-part docuseries. The first episode of Moments Between the Moments released earlier this week, and the rest will roll out throughout December, culminating in an exclusive concert special. Luckily, that’s not the only Jonas Brothers performance that fans can experience again…

Relive the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball during a nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15th at 8pm ET/PT on The CW Network, which will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th at 8pm ET/PT.