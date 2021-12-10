Everyone Was A ‘Sucker’ For The Jonas Brothers At iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
By Kelly Fisher
December 11, 2021
The Jonas Brothers delivered a fiery performance in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and fans couldn't get enough. It was all part of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One on Friday night (December 10).
Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas kicked off their setlist with their Mashmello collaboration “Leave Before You Love Me,” which released earlier this year. Of course, the brothers exceeded expectations during the performance of some of their latest hits, including “Who’s In Your Head,” and “What A Man Gotta Do;” the song that brings their 80’s-inspired music video to life, “Only Human;” a couple of 2008 throwbacks, “Burnin’ Up” and “Lovebug;” and closing with their 2019 comeback single, “Sucker.” Plus, no Christmas show would be complete without their 2019 track “Like It’s Christmas.” The 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball marked the first time the brothers played it, singing: “You make every day feel like it's Christmas/ Never wanna stop/ Feelin' like the first thing on your wishlist/ Right up at the top/ I can't deny what I'm feelin' inside/ Nothin' fake about the way you bring me to life/ You make every day feel like it's Christmas/ Every day that I'm with you.” It all happened after Joe Jonas posted a video on social media riding a rended Citi Bike in New York City before the show.
DANG it's hot in here! 🥵 The @jonasbrothers are literally Burnin' Up our #iHeartJingleBall2021 stage! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/azidHZSIOe— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) December 11, 2021
I’m a sucker for every JoBro 😫🥰 @jonasbrothers— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) December 11, 2021
The Jonas Brothers performed some of the biggest songs included in their Remember This Tour this year, and fans can relive the tour via a five-part docuseries. The first episode of Moments Between the Moments released earlier this week, and the rest will roll out throughout December, culminating in an exclusive concert special. Luckily, that’s not the only Jonas Brothers performance that fans can experience again…
Relive the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball during a nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15th at 8pm ET/PT on The CW Network, which will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th at 8pm ET/PT.
The @jonasbrothers can make any day feel like it's Christmas ❤️🎄 #iHeartJingleBall2021— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) December 11, 2021
