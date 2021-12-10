Kane Brown Makes Delightful Holiday 'Memory' at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Kane Brown is known for pushing boundaries with his music, and he performed some of his best cross-genre songs at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One in New York City on Friday (December 10).

The country artist kicked off his set with his blackbear collaboration that released over the summer. He teased “Memory” on his social media channels before releasing the track in July, and he and blackbear released the track that’s bound to get stuck in your head every time it plays: “I wanna live life fast, I don't know how to slow down/ I wanna get high, I don't know how to come down/ Help me now, I'm on runnin' on empty/ And I don't wanna be a memory”