Top Pop Culture Moments Of 2021
By Emily Lee
December 13, 2021
With only a few short weeks left in 2021, it's time to look back at the biggest pop culture moments from this past year. From royal drama to the most talked about TV shows, there were plenty of buzzworthy moments. Here are just a few of the most shocking, fun and all around best moments from the past year.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Bombshell Interview with Oprah Winfrey
In March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a bombshell interview detailing the reasons for their royal exit. During the wide ranging conversation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they did not receive support from the institution amid a depressive episode suffered by Meghan and racist discussions about their son Archie's skin color were held by other members of the Royal Family.
"In those months when I was pregnant all around this same time—so we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not gonna be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," Meghan shared, explaining the discussions revolved around "what that would mean and look like" to have the first royal descendant of color in the Royal Family.
As things began to worsen between the Sussexes and the Royals, Meghan's depression also worsened. She told Oprah it got so bad she lost her will to live. "I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry," Meghan said through tears. "But I knew that if I didn’t say it – then I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. That was clear and real and frightening and constant thought."
Meghan, who was pregnant with Archie at the time, said she thought her death "would solve everything for everyone." Once she shared what she was feeling with Harry, she went to the Human Resources department of the Palace for help, however, help never came. Meghan said she was told that "there is nothing" the palace could do to help because you are not a paid member of the institution." Meghan says: "Nothing was ever done."
"I went to one of the most senior people to get help," Meghan added. "I was told I couldn't because it wouldn't be good for the institution." Meghan and Harry said they ultimately left their "senior" roles within the family when they didn't receive help from the establishment.
Squid Game Drops on Netflix
Listed by IMDB as the third most popular series of 2021, Squid Game had the whole world talking when it arrived on Netflix in September. With 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days, Squid Game is Netflix's biggest show to ever hit the steaming service. On top of that, 142 million accounts played at least two minutes of the show in its first month of release, which means two out of every three Netflix subscribers worldwide has sampled the series.
Netflix confirmed to CNBC in November that the second season of Squid Game is “in discussions, but not yet confirmed.” Though it hasn't been greenlit just yet, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says he knows where he wants to take the story. "I’m going to go ahead and say there will be a second season. But as for when, I cannot tell you now. He will come back, he will come back and do something about this world," he teased.
Simone Biles Takes a Stand for Mental Health at the Tokyo Olympics
Simone Biles pulled out of several events during the Tokyo Olympics this summer as she battled the "twisties," the ongoing Larry Nassar and USA Gymnasics legal proceedings, and unexpected loss of her aunt during competition. The highly decorated olympian faced major backlash for pulling out of the competition. Despite the criticism, Biles used the moment to inspire others to put their mental health first.
"For so many years to go through everything that I've gone through, put on a front, I'm proud of myself, and I'm happy that I can be a leader for the survivors and bring courage to everybody speaking up, so I'm happy to be a voice for them," Biles told Today.
The Cast of Friends Reunites for the First Time
After facing multiple filming delays due to the ongoing pandemic, the Friends reunion was finally released in 2021. The reunion saw Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer reunite on camera for the first time since the show's finale aired in 2004. They visited the old sets, including Monica's apartment and Central Perk, reflected on their time together, and even played some Friends trivia.
Following the emotional reunion, Aniston revealed what it was really like behind-the-scenes of the special. "I think it really took us all down way harder than we anticipated," she admitted. "Because in your mind, you think, 'Oh, this will be really fun to time travel.' It turns out, oh, ouch — it's kind of hard to time travel."
"All of a sudden, here you are. And, you know, 16 years, a lot has gone on for each of us," she continued. "And 16 years ago, we were all sort of wide-eyed and bushy-tailed and sort of had our whole lives ahead of us, even though we were heartbroken to say goodbye to these 10 years and this family and these people and the job we all love to do. And it brought so much joy to fans and ourselves. I mean, it was like having a happy pill every single day."
"Going back there, it's nostalgic in a way that's kind of also a little melancholy, you know," Aniston said. "Because a lot has changed and we have all gone down different roads, not so easy and some easy ... for each of us."
Britney Spears' Conservatorship Finally Came to an End
In November, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny announced her ruling in Britney Spears' conservatorship court case. Earlier this year, Britney requested the conservatorship, which has lasted 13 years, be terminated. Penny agreed with the request and ruled the conservatorship should be terminated.
Britney's conservatorship, which was controlled by her estranged father Jamie Spears, began back in 2008 after the singer was placed under two involuntary 5150 psychiatric holds. About a month later, Jamie petitioned for an emergency "temporary conservatorship," a legal restraint that is typically meant for people with mental disabilities. He claimed that she had a "dementia-related illness" in court documents.
The 'Toxic' singer continued to work under the conservatorship for over a decade, releasing multiple albums, making TV appearances and maintaining a lengthy Las Vegas residency. As the conservatorship went on, Britney's dedicated fanbase began to suspect something was amiss, especially after she announced an indefinite hiatus from her music. Shortly after, the #FreeBritney movement was born.
Though the #FreeBritney movement continued to gain steam over the next two years, Britney did not speak out against her father and the conservatorship until she appeared in court earlier this year. During her statement, she accused her family and the entire conservatorship of abuse.
Amid the lengthy legal battle, Britney told fans she has a lot of "healing" to do when this all came to an end. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," she wrote in a heartfelt note. "Thankfully, I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe. Only through self love I can pray ... love ... and support others in return!!!!"
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunited
Long before Jennifer Lopez found love with Ben Affleck in 2021, the pair were in a committed relationship in the early 2000s. Though the former couple called off their two-year engagement back in 2004, Affleck and Lopez remained on good terms as they moved on with other people over the years and started their own families. Now, seventeen years later, they've rekindled their romantic spark and begun the second era of Bennifer.
Despite their frequent moments of PDA captured by paparazzi since getting back together in the spring, the happy couple hasn't spoken out publicly about their rekindled romance. While sitting down with the Wall Street Journal, however, Affleck teased the "beautiful" story of their renewed relationship.
“I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me," he told the outlet. "And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that. And it is a good story. It’s a great story.”
Though Affleck and Lopez aren't hiding their relationship from the public, Affleck explained why he wants to keep the details of their romance private. “You can write conjecture about it, but one of the harder lessons that I have learned is that it’s not wise to share everything with the world," he explained. "I know that I feel more comfortable having those healthy boundaries in my life around which, in a friendly and straightforward way, I tell you, I just don’t want to be talking about my personal relationship in the newspaper. I’m going to exercise a little restraint.”
Taylor Swift Dethrones Don McLean After 50 Years with 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)'
In November, Taylor Swift released her second 'Taylor's Version' project, Red. Along with Red (Taylor's Version), Swift released the highly anticipated 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)—an expanded take on the favorite song.
Not long after its release, the 10-minute, 13 second-long 'All Too Well' officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time, beating out Don McLean’s slightly shorter 'American Pie,' which held the title for almost fifty years. Not only that, but the re-recorded and expanded version of her 2012 song is Swift's eighth Hot 100 No. 1.
“FERAL SCREECH,” Swift tweeted after hearing the news. “I’m so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it. You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I’m floored. A ten-minute song is at the top of the Hot 100.”
Billie Eilish Debuts Blonde Bob
Billie Eilish broke the internet when she debuted her new blonde hairstyle in the spring. Known for her darker, neon green streaked hair, fans couldn't believe the bleach blonde transformation. The Grammy-winning artist explained her decision to change up her look ahead of her next musical era.
“I’ve been wanting it blonde for a while,” Eilish told Ellen DeGeneres of the weeks-long process to get to the lighter shade. “I don’t know what came over me. I saw a fan edit when I had green hair. It was like me, with whatever hair color I had, and they just edited blonde hair on me and I was like, ‘Ah! So sick! I want it!’”
“So I kind of thought of it as a dream. I didn’t think it was going to happen because my hair has been through so much. I thought I would burn it all off if I tried, but I did it!”
Sex and the City Reboot Kills Off Major Character
"And just like that...Big died."
With those words, Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw ushered the Sex and the City reboot into its new era. Longtime fans of the show were shocked to see Chris Noth's Mr. Big laid low by a Peleton bike in the And Just Like That series opener. The plot twist went so viral, Peleton immediately scooped up Noth to star in ad for their bikes as a response to the discourse. Fans will just have to keep tuning in to And Just Like That to see what Carrie's life witout Big looks like.
Adele Returns with 30 After Six-Year Hiatus
Adele is back and better than ever with her fourth studio album. The long-awaited project, her first album in six years, hears the star tackle motherhood, fame and the heartbreak from her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki. Clocking at 58 minutes and 15 seconds, the standard version of the LP features 12 songs, including the lead single, "Easy on Me," while the Target deluxe edition boasts three bonus tracks, including a version of "Easy on Me" with Chris Stapleton.
Speaking with NPR, Adele called 30 the "most personal and most vulnerable record" in her catalog. "That's saying something, because I feel like I've always gone there before," she explained. "I was thinking the other day about 21 — what was wrong with me? I was taking it that seriously... that was a boyfriend. How the hell did I write that album? Like, you know?"
"But it is a crazy thing. I definitely think that my voice has matured. But I also think that my delivery on the album is because of the lyrics and what I'm singing about,” she continued. "I don't feel the need to wail all the time anymore — my lower register on this album shines more than on any other record, I think. And lyrically, I wasn't trying to write "better lyrics" or anything like that. I guess because of the subject matter, it came out in different ways. But in the past, I've definitely avoided reading articles or novels or really, you know, reading anything, just so as to not sort of take anything from any of that and put it into the songs. [But] I read a lot during this. So I filled up — my vocabulary definitely got bigger, you know?"
Lil Nas X 'Gives Birth' To His Highly Anticipated Debut Album
In an interview with People, Lil Nas X posed for stunning pregnancy announcement photos, fake belly and all, as he prepared for the "birth" of his first full-length album Montero. He continued to share moments from his "pregnancy" on social media, including a baby shower, in the weeks leading up to his album's release.
SpaceX and Blue Origin Launches
SpaceX made history by successfully launching two NASA astronauts into Earth's orbit in May. This marked the first time that a commercial aerospace company put humans into space. It is also the first time since 2011 that the United States has sent Americans to space without the help of the Russian government.
Two months later, Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin made history when the Amazon founder launched into space and parachuted back to Earth. Bezos, the richest man in the world, embarked on the highly-anticipated journey with a civilian crew, marking the first launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.
Emily Mariko's TikTok Salmon Bowl
It was nearly impossible to visit any corner of social media this year without encountering Emily Mariko's viral salmon bowl recipe in some shape or form. Mariko, a TikTok creator from California, shared how she prepares leftover salmon in a short video. It wasn't long before creators from all over the world were testing out her recipe.
Harry Styles Joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Following the Hollywood premiere of Marvel's latest superhero outing The Eternals, multiple journalists broke the embargo to share the news that Harry Styles made a cameo in the film's post-credits scene. To make his surprise appearance even more exciting, especially for Marvel fans, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer appears to have been cast as Eros—younger brother of Infinity War and End Game villain, Thanos.
“Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos,” Variety writer Matt Donnelly shared on Twitter after attending the premiere.
While chatting with Deadline after the film finally premiered on Friday (November 5), Eternals director Chloe Zhao revealed she's actually had her eye on Styles for a few years now. “Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me,” she explained. “I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll and Eros to Kevin (Feige) awhile back and I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings.”
“And then, it wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting," she continued. "After meeting him I realized he is that character—the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes and Kevin says yes then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did.”
Little else is known about Styles' larger role in the MCU at this time. Some fans speculate, however, he will have a big role in the upcoming third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy.
What were your top pop culture moments of 2021?