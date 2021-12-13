Top Pop Culture Moments Of 2021

In March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a bombshell interview detailing the reasons for their royal exit. During the wide ranging conversation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they did not receive support from the institution amid a depressive episode suffered by Meghan and racist discussions about their son Archie's skin color were held by other members of the Royal Family.

"In those months when I was pregnant all around this same time—so we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not gonna be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," Meghan shared, explaining the discussions revolved around "what that would mean and look like" to have the first royal descendant of color in the Royal Family.

As things began to worsen between the Sussexes and the Royals, Meghan's depression also worsened. She told Oprah it got so bad she lost her will to live. "I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry," Meghan said through tears. "But I knew that if I didn’t say it – then I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. That was clear and real and frightening and constant thought."

Meghan, who was pregnant with Archie at the time, said she thought her death "would solve everything for everyone." Once she shared what she was feeling with Harry, she went to the Human Resources department of the Palace for help, however, help never came. Meghan said she was told that "there is nothing" the palace could do to help because you are not a paid member of the institution." Meghan says: "Nothing was ever done."

"I went to one of the most senior people to get help," Meghan added. "I was told I couldn't because it wouldn't be good for the institution." Meghan and Harry said they ultimately left their "senior" roles within the family when they didn't receive help from the establishment.

