Caroline Bryan Posts 'Pranksmas' Videos From Fans & The Jokes Are Amazing

Caroline Bryan has been sharing her family’s best 2021 “12 Days of Pranksmas” reels, and the hilarious holiday tradition has inspired others to get in on the fun.

On the 11th day of Pranksmas, Caroline took to Instagram with a reel of the best “Fan Pranks!!” She captioned the latest post: “Congrats to the winners! So many funny submissions this year!” The montage is packed with people freaking out their families and friends, and the reactions are perfect. The latest reel had everyone gushing “I loved it, it's a lot of fun,” and “I’m sad this is almost over, I look forward to it every year!!” See the funniest fan pranks of 2021 here: