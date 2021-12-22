Caroline Bryan Aims To 'Add A Little Razzle Dazzle' With New Pranksmas Reel

Nothing beats the priceless reactions that happen one after another in a miscellaneous prank reel… and Caroline Bryan has your back. On the tenth day of Pranksmas, she shared “Randoms and Extras,” and they’re hilarious. Caroline captioned: “hope these add a little razzle dazzle to your day! 🎉👹”

Luke Bryan is an award-winning country artist — and a known prankster. So, it’s fitting that the whole family gets in on the “12 Days of Pranksmas” tradition. Everyone engages in highly-anticipated holiday hijinks, and shares the hilarious results on social media. Caroline even shared on Instagram in August that she was already “plotting” for Pranksmas 2021, and seemed to reveal one of her biggest prank victims: LeClaire Bryan, her mother-in-law. Caroline kicked off Pranksmas 2021 by playing a joke on LeClaire, and shared an entire reel of jokes on her mother-in-law to mark “PRANKSMAS DAY 9.” Caroline explained on Tuesday (December 21) that “we got tons of requests for more videos of my mother in law… So, we put together some fun moments. We love to mess with her nonstop!”

Pranksmas 2021 has also included jokes on “our hilarious friend/wedding planner” Hugh Howser. She’s turned to classic pranks — car screeches and air horn sounds — and unusual ones, like bathing suits that dissolve in water and a smoke machine to trick people into thinking her hair caught fire. Others included “The Scream Reel” and “The Sneeze,” which was a prank on her and her superstar hubby. See her latest Pranksmas installment here: