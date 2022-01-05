Kim Kardashian Unfollows Miley Cyrus After NYE Show With Pete Davidson
By Kelly Fisher
January 5, 2022
Kim Kardashian appears to have unfollowed Miley Cyrus after the “Midnight Sky” singer co-hosted a New Year’s Eve special with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.
A fan account called Miley Cyrus Edition tweeted on Tuesday (January 4) that “Kim Kardashian unfollowed Miley Cyrus on Instagram.” Kardashian, 41, still doesn’t appear to follow Cyrus, 29, as of publication time on Wednesday morning (January 5), though Cyrus still follows the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum.
Kardashian and Davidson, 28, first sparked dating rumors in late October, following Kardashian’s first time hosting SNL. The pair held hands at Knott’s Berry Farm in California. Since then, Kardashian is reportedly “falling” for Davidson. The unlikely couple officially started dating in November.
The Daily Mail reports that Kardashian’s quiet move to unfollow Cyrus comes after some apparently flirty promotions of her New Year’s Eve special with Davidson. One Instagram post on December 9, for example, shows Cyrus clinging to Davidson and captioning: “BIG DEBUT ENERGY 🍾 Pete & I are official! CO-HOSTS that is!” Cyrus called on fans to watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “our first show together as a pair!”
During their appearance on the show, Cyrus trolled Davidson, dedicating her cover of “It Should Have Been Me” to him. She also swapped out some of the lyrics to call out Davidson: “Pete Davidson, how could you do this to me… On the week of promoting our special!”
Kardashian has seemingly not issued a public comment on her decision to unfollow Cyrus as of publication time.