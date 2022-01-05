Kim Kardashian Unfollows Miley Cyrus After NYE Show With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian appears to have unfollowed Miley Cyrus after the “Midnight Sky” singer co-hosted a New Year’s Eve special with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

A fan account called Miley Cyrus Edition tweeted on Tuesday (January 4) that “Kim Kardashian unfollowed Miley Cyrus on Instagram.” Kardashian, 41, still doesn’t appear to follow Cyrus, 29, as of publication time on Wednesday morning (January 5), though Cyrus still follows the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum.

Kardashian and Davidson, 28, first sparked dating rumors in late October, following Kardashian’s first time hosting SNL. The pair held hands at Knott’s Berry Farm in California. Since then, Kardashian is reportedly “falling” for Davidson. The unlikely couple officially started dating in November.