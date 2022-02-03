Brady, Belichick Share Mutual Admiration Over Quarterback's Retirement

Brady and Belichick's relationship has long been the topic of discussion even before their eventual split in March 2020, which resulted in Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and winning his seventh Super Bowl the following season.

The topic was again addressed during the final episode of Brady's Man in the Arena special for ESPN+ last month and the 44-year-old quarterback said he had a "really great relationship" with the legendary coach, though it was a business-first mindset.

“Coach Belichick and I had for so many years a really great relationship — but it was always player-coach. He was there to coach football, I was there to play football,” Brady said in the ESPN+ special as transposed by WSB-TV. “He had always said there’s nobody I’d rather have play quarterback for our team than you, and I felt that same way about him as a coach.

“I had a great relationship with Coach Belichick. I think he wanted a quarterback to show up every day and put the team first, and I wanted a coach that showed up every day and put the team first. And we found an amazing working relationship together. And I think he was the best coach I could ever ask for," Brady added. “We had our challenges at different moments, but they were just moments. They don’t define what the relationship was. And in the end we accomplished things that no one had ever accomplished in NFL history.”

Belichick's quick embrace with his longtime former quarterback Tom Brady after their first matchup as opponents on October 3 did little to silence questions regarding a possible falling out in their 20-plus-year relationship.

However, the two apparently shared a private moment away from cameras after the on-field postgame hug that followed the Buccaneers' 19-17 win in New England.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Belichick "was in the Bucs locker room for 23 minutes" and "walked out with Brady" after the game, adding that the two "planned to meet up after the game, so they coordinated this meeting beforehand."

Brady also confirmed the meeting during his postgame press conference, though opted to keep details of his conversation with his former coach private.