Brady, Belichick Share Mutual Admiration Over Quarterback's Retirement
By Jason Hall
February 3, 2022
Tom Brady and his longtime former coach Bill Belichick shared mutual G.O.A.T. admiration for each other amid the quarterback's official retirement announcement this week.
Belichick, who coached Brady to six Super Bowl championships during his 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, released an official statement through the franchise in response to Brady's retirement.
"I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner," Belichick said in the post shared by the Patriots Wednesday (February 2) night. "Tom's humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history. Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the number one player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational. Tom was professional on and off the field, and carried himself with class, integrity, and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years."
Brady responded -- as he's done to numerous well wishes from friends, loved ones and former teammates -- in a post shared to his Instagram story with, "Thank you Coach Belichick. I appreciate being coached by you. The Greatest Coach in NFL History."
Brady and Belichick's relationship has long been the topic of discussion even before their eventual split in March 2020, which resulted in Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and winning his seventh Super Bowl the following season.
The topic was again addressed during the final episode of Brady's Man in the Arena special for ESPN+ last month and the 44-year-old quarterback said he had a "really great relationship" with the legendary coach, though it was a business-first mindset.
“Coach Belichick and I had for so many years a really great relationship — but it was always player-coach. He was there to coach football, I was there to play football,” Brady said in the ESPN+ special as transposed by WSB-TV. “He had always said there’s nobody I’d rather have play quarterback for our team than you, and I felt that same way about him as a coach.
“I had a great relationship with Coach Belichick. I think he wanted a quarterback to show up every day and put the team first, and I wanted a coach that showed up every day and put the team first. And we found an amazing working relationship together. And I think he was the best coach I could ever ask for," Brady added. “We had our challenges at different moments, but they were just moments. They don’t define what the relationship was. And in the end we accomplished things that no one had ever accomplished in NFL history.”
Belichick's quick embrace with his longtime former quarterback Tom Brady after their first matchup as opponents on October 3 did little to silence questions regarding a possible falling out in their 20-plus-year relationship.
However, the two apparently shared a private moment away from cameras after the on-field postgame hug that followed the Buccaneers' 19-17 win in New England.
The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Belichick "was in the Bucs locker room for 23 minutes" and "walked out with Brady" after the game, adding that the two "planned to meet up after the game, so they coordinated this meeting beforehand."
Brady also confirmed the meeting during his postgame press conference, though opted to keep details of his conversation with his former coach private.
"We've had a lot of personal conversations that should remain that way," Brady said via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "They’re very private. I would say, so much is made of our relationship. … Nothing is really accurate that I ever see."
During Belichick's October 1 Zoom call with reporters, the six-time Super Bowl champion was asked if he believed he would've had the same success without Brady in New England, which he answered with an emphatic, "no."
“Of course not,” Belichick said via CBS Boston. “We talked about that for two decades. I think I have been on the record dozens of times saying there is no quarterback I’d rather have than Tom Brady. I still feel that way.
“I was very lucky to have Tom as quarterback and to coach him,” Belichick added. “He was as good as any coach could ever ask for.”