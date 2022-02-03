Mom's Cruel Prank At Gender Reveal Devastates Pregnant Woman

Gender reveal parties can be fun events filled with surprises, but often times, they seem to go off the rails. A family member could get injured, or could rattle off profanities, a mishap could cause issues, or problems can start before the party ever does - there could even be some weird figure appearing at it. While one recent gender reveal went off without a hitch, it was still ruined because of what the mother of the mom-to-be thought would be a funny prank.

Pregnant Ashlee is already a mom to one boy, and at her gender reveal party popped a balloon to find out if she'd be having a daughter or another son. When she burst the balloon, all she saw was pink confetti flying around, meaning she'd be having a girl, and she was ecstatic. However, the confetti in the balloon was actually blue and what Ashlee was seeing was shot out of a cannon by her mom as the balloon popped, as part of a prank.

Ashlee shared video of the incident to TikTok and in it, you can see her joy turn to anger. She explained in the clip, "Clearly you can see I wanted a girl so bad and in that moment, I felt like I hit the lottery. Then here comes by son making me realize it's really another boy. I was pissed."