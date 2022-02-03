Mom's Cruel Prank At Gender Reveal Devastates Pregnant Woman
By Dave Basner
February 3, 2022
Gender reveal parties can be fun events filled with surprises, but often times, they seem to go off the rails. A family member could get injured, or could rattle off profanities, a mishap could cause issues, or problems can start before the party ever does - there could even be some weird figure appearing at it. While one recent gender reveal went off without a hitch, it was still ruined because of what the mother of the mom-to-be thought would be a funny prank.
Pregnant Ashlee is already a mom to one boy, and at her gender reveal party popped a balloon to find out if she'd be having a daughter or another son. When she burst the balloon, all she saw was pink confetti flying around, meaning she'd be having a girl, and she was ecstatic. However, the confetti in the balloon was actually blue and what Ashlee was seeing was shot out of a cannon by her mom as the balloon popped, as part of a prank.
Ashlee shared video of the incident to TikTok and in it, you can see her joy turn to anger. She explained in the clip, "Clearly you can see I wanted a girl so bad and in that moment, I felt like I hit the lottery. Then here comes by son making me realize it's really another boy. I was pissed."
In the comments, Ashlee explained she is happy to have another son but was still frustrated at how the gender reveal went down. She stated, "I wasn't mad it was a boy, I was mad they had me think it was a girl."
No word on why her mom thought it would be a funny idea to toy with her pregnant daughter's emotions in that way.